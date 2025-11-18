"A madwoman." Trump abandoned his anti-Ukrainian ally

American leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he is finally withdrawing his support for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was previously his ally and ardent supporter.
Points of attention
- The US President claims that he will no longer communicate with the scandalous politician.
- She also demands to find out Trump's involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes.
Trump and Green are no longer allies
According to the head of the White House, his former ally "went to the far left," and he cannot ignore such changes.
What is important to understand is that Green has recently publicly criticized Trump for being too focused on foreign policy and not doing enough to advance his domestic agenda.
Moreover, it is indicated that Green signed a petition demanding a vote on the release of Justice Department documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
