Donald Trump
American leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he is finally withdrawing his support for Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was previously his ally and ardent supporter.

Trump and Green are no longer allies

According to the head of the White House, his former ally "went to the far left," and he cannot ignore such changes.

"She told many people that she was upset that I no longer answered her phone calls, but with 219 members of Congress, 53 US senators, 24 cabinet members, almost 200 countries, and a generally normal life, I can't answer calls every day from an angry madwoman," the American leader fumed.

What is important to understand is that Green has recently publicly criticized Trump for being too focused on foreign policy and not doing enough to advance his domestic agenda.

Moreover, it is indicated that Green signed a petition demanding a vote on the release of Justice Department documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

