Watch: Ukraine hits oil refinery in Samara region and Russian UAV depot
Events
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of Russia. Moreover, the defenders also hit the Rubicon UAV storage base.

  • Through the launch of Ukrainian Bars jet drones, Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated advanced military capabilities and determination to push back against Russian aggression.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to undermine the Russian invaders and compel the Russian Federation to halt its armed aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing conflict in the region.

The operations were carried out with the aim of weakening the offensive potential of the Russian army and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the military units of the Russian invaders.

Units of Ukrainian troops struck the facilities of the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about an oil refinery, the annual processing volume of which is 8.8 million tons.

The enterprise produces over 20 types of commercial products. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army and is one of the main producers of the highest grade fuel for jet engines.

After the attack, powerful explosions thundered and a large-scale fire broke out.

Ukraine also struck a UAV storage base of the Rubicon unit and a fuel and lubricants pumping station in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

Moreover, it was indicated that it was possible to clarify the consequences of the damage to the Ryazansky refinery — the oil refining units ELOU-AVT-4 and ELOU-AVT-6, a tank with oil products, and a pipeline overpass were damaged.

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers also demonstrated the launch of Ukrainian Bars jet drones:

