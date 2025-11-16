The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 4 personnel concentration areas, 7 command posts, 11 artillery pieces, two ammunition depots, a radar station, and one other important facility of the Russian Army.

Points of attention

  • The enemy launched missiles, air strikes, and engaged in various attacks, demonstrating the continued aggression in the region.
  • The General Staff report highlights the resilience and effectiveness of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their country against the Russian Army.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/16/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,158,260 (+860) people

  • tanks — 11,353 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,591 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,469 (+26) units.

  • MLRS — 1,543 (+2) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,244 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 81,286 (+409) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,940 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,464 (+68) units.

  • special equipment — 4,000 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 122 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,251 attacks, including 131 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,153 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

