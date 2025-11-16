The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 4 personnel concentration areas, 7 command posts, 11 artillery pieces, two ammunition depots, a radar station, and one other important facility of the Russian Army.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 16, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/16/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,158,260 (+860) people

tanks — 11,353 (+3) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,591 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 34,469 (+26) units.

MLRS — 1,543 (+2) units.

Air defense means — 1,244 (+0) units.

aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 81,286 (+409) units.

cruise missiles — 3,940 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 1 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,464 (+68) units.

special equipment — 4,000 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 122 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,251 attacks, including 131 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,153 kamikaze drones to destroy them.