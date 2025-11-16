Russians killed 3 and wounded 14 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine
Читати українською

Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Thus, in Donetsk and Kherson regions on November 15, three civilians were killed and 14 others were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

Points of attention

  • In Kherson, a man was attacked with a drone that caused explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, requiring medical treatment.
  • The total number of casualties in Donetsk does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha, emphasizing the widespread impact of Russian attacks across different cities.

The head of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, made a statement on this occasion.

Russia is killing civilians! On November 15, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region — in Malynovka.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, 5 more people in the region were injured during the day.

What is important to understand is that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin

Local authorities have reported on the situation in the Kherson region. According to the latest data, two people have died and nine others have been injured in the region.

Thus, it is reported that at midnight in the Dnipro district of Kherson, Russian occupiers attacked a man with a drone.

As a result of the explosives being dropped, a 37-year-old resident of Kherson received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm. The victim was provided with medical assistance and released for outpatient treatment, the Kherson OVA said in a statement.

