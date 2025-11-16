Air defense forces neutralize 139 drones during new Russian attack
Air defense forces neutralize 139 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 15-16, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 176 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing enemy attack underscores the need for vigilance and adherence to safety protocols to protect against aerial threats.
  • Despite the challenges, Ukrainian defenders remain committed to safeguarding the country's airspace and ensuring victory in the face of aggression.

How the air defense worked on November 15-16

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 139 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

37 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.

The attack continues, new groups of enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory, — call on Ukrainian defenders.

