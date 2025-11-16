"ATESH" guerrillas stopped the movement of Russian army echelons in Zaporizhia

ATESH agents report a new successful sabotage operation in the Novobohdanivka area, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region. They managed to set fire to a relay cabinet on a key section of the railway.

“ATESH” carried out a new daring sabotage

This sabotage instantly stopped the movement of the occupiers' military trains. Since the site of the sabotage is only 50 kilometers from the front line, the blocked trains became an ideal target, the official statement said.

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua/8589

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces (UDF) managed to quickly deliver a precise missile and artillery strike against them.

What is important to understand is that the destruction of trains and damage to infrastructure temporarily disrupted the supply of Russian occupation troops in the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhia direction.

“ATESH” draws attention to the fact that significant shortages of ammunition and fuel have already led to a decrease in the intensity of fighting in these areas.

ATESH proves: we control the enemy's transport arteries. Every meter of the railway is our zone of responsibility! Share