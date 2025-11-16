ATESH agents report a new successful sabotage operation in the Novobohdanivka area, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region. They managed to set fire to a relay cabinet on a key section of the railway.
Points of attention
- ATESH underscores their control over the enemy's transport arteries, emphasizing their impact in disrupting supply lines and reducing the intensity of fighting in the targeted areas.
- The successful sabotage operation near the front line serves as a strategic blow to the Russian army, showcasing ATESH's effectiveness in disrupting enemy movements and operations.
“ATESH” carried out a new daring sabotage
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces (UDF) managed to quickly deliver a precise missile and artillery strike against them.
What is important to understand is that the destruction of trains and damage to infrastructure temporarily disrupted the supply of Russian occupation troops in the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhia direction.
“ATESH” draws attention to the fact that significant shortages of ammunition and fuel have already led to a decrease in the intensity of fighting in these areas.
