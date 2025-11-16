"ATESH" guerrillas stopped the movement of Russian army echelons in Zaporizhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"ATESH" guerrillas stopped the movement of Russian army echelons in Zaporizhia

“ATESH” carried out a new daring sabotage
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

ATESH agents report a new successful sabotage operation in the Novobohdanivka area, Melitopol district, Zaporizhia region. They managed to set fire to a relay cabinet on a key section of the railway.

Points of attention

  • ATESH underscores their control over the enemy's transport arteries, emphasizing their impact in disrupting supply lines and reducing the intensity of fighting in the targeted areas.
  • The successful sabotage operation near the front line serves as a strategic blow to the Russian army, showcasing ATESH's effectiveness in disrupting enemy movements and operations.

“ATESH” carried out a new daring sabotage

This sabotage instantly stopped the movement of the occupiers' military trains. Since the site of the sabotage is only 50 kilometers from the front line, the blocked trains became an ideal target, the official statement said.

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua/8589

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces (UDF) managed to quickly deliver a precise missile and artillery strike against them.

What is important to understand is that the destruction of trains and damage to infrastructure temporarily disrupted the supply of Russian occupation troops in the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhia direction.

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua/8589

“ATESH” draws attention to the fact that significant shortages of ammunition and fuel have already led to a decrease in the intensity of fighting in these areas.

ATESH proves: we control the enemy's transport arteries. Every meter of the railway is our zone of responsibility!

Photo: t.me/atesh_ua/8589

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants to remove mention of Ukraine's integrity and condemnation of Russia from UN resolution
What is Trump's team trying to achieve?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are ready." Putin's team publicly addressed Ukraine
The Kremlin is again simulating readiness for peace talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 139 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked on November 15-16

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?