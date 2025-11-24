Ukrainian Navy names priority targets for "cotton" in occupied Crimea

There are still many targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to practice in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, including the deployment of Russian marines and airfields. This was stated by the spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon.

The work will continue: the Navy spoke about Russian targets in occupied Crimea

According to him, there are certain units of the Russian army in Crimea, and the occupied peninsula is a base for some Russian units, in particular for the marines. The military explained that this is a brigade of Russian marines, which in terms of numbers "is actually a division."

There are enough targets there. We should not forget about the airfields, of which there are half a dozen, from where the Russians take off and, accordingly, have the opportunity to patrol around Crimea and sometimes even carry out missile launches. Yes, they are not as effective as they would like... In principle, the work continues in many directions. In addition, these are storage places for both fuel and ammunition. Dmytro Pletenchuk Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy

In any case, the military officer noted, the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues — "some kind of defeats" are constantly taking place in Crimea, in particular with the participation of the Ukrainian Navy. Sometimes such strikes are quite successful, for example, when control points or reconnaissance drones come into the field of view of the Ukrainian military.

This work will continue, of course. There are enough goals there.

According to him, Crimea has facilities (material and technical base) intended for ship repair, but the occupiers are not allowing themselves to use them at the moment. Pletenchuk explained that a ship in the dock is, on the one hand, an uninteresting target, because such a unit is incapable of combat. On the other hand, it is a fixed, immobile target that is easier to hit.

The Navy representative added that there are not many ships left in the Russian Black Sea Fleet that have not yet been damaged by attacks carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the spokesman, the occupiers from the territory of Crimea are launching ballistic strikes, in particular on the Odessa region. As Pletenchuk explained, the zone of attention of the aggressor army units based on the peninsula is mostly the southern part of Ukraine.