The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian anti-tank missile system located on the Syvash drilling rig in the Black Sea.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy successfully targeted a Russian anti-tank missile system on the Syvash drilling rig in the Black Sea, showcasing their military capabilities.
- Utilizing a suicide drone, the Ukrainian military defeated a special forces unit of the Russian army in the recent clash, highlighting their strategic tactics.
- Amidst conflicting reports, the Russian invaders attempted to spread misinformation by releasing a video showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat, while the reality was an operation employing a drone.
“Bavovna” on Boyko Tower: what is known
The Ukrainian Navy announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.
In addition to the technical means of reconnaissance and surveillance of the Russian invaders, the crew of the anti-tank missile system was destroyed.
