Watch: Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian army special forces on Syvash drilling rig
Watch: Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian army special forces on Syvash drilling rig

Navy of the Armed Forces
Boyko Tower
Читати українською

The naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian anti-tank missile system located on the Syvash drilling rig in the Black Sea.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Navy successfully targeted a Russian anti-tank missile system on the Syvash drilling rig in the Black Sea, showcasing their military capabilities.
  • Utilizing a suicide drone, the Ukrainian military defeated a special forces unit of the Russian army in the recent clash, highlighting their strategic tactics.
  • Amidst conflicting reports, the Russian invaders attempted to spread misinformation by releasing a video showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat, while the reality was an operation employing a drone.

“Bavovna” on Boyko Tower: what is known

The Ukrainian Navy announced this on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

In addition to the technical means of reconnaissance and surveillance of the Russian invaders, the crew of the anti-tank missile system was destroyed.

At the same time, trying to pass off another defeat as a victory, the Russians are distributing a video purportedly showing the destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat with a Lancet munition, while in reality the Ukrainian military successfully used a kamikaze drone.

