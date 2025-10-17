Watch: the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian surface drone in the Black Sea
Ukraine
Watch: the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian surface drone in the Black Sea

Ukrainian naval forces have intercepted and destroyed a Russian kamikaze surface drone in the Black Sea.

  • The Ukrainian Navy successfully intercepted and destroyed a Russian kamikaze surface drone in the Black Sea, safeguarding the territorial waters of Ukraine.
  • The prompt action taken by the Navy and intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine averted potential threats and minimized risks to civilian shipping routes.
  • The exact reasons for the loss of control of the Russian drone remain unknown, with speculations pointing towards technical malfunction or electronic warfare interference.

Ukrainian sailors destroy Russian surface drone in the Black Sea

It is noted that the enemy aircraft was detected in the territorial waters of Ukraine, near civilian shipping routes.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Navy and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the target was promptly destroyed, which prevented possible provocations and minimized risks to civilian vessels.

It is not specified what exactly destroyed the drone. It was probably caused by small arms fire or the use of a Ukrainian suicide drone.

The type of Russian device is not disclosed, but the released footage shows its main structural elements: a flat deck and a superstructure in the form of a frame, on which an optical-electronic station is probably installed.

The reasons for the drone's loss of control remain unknown. It is believed that the operator lost contact with it due to a technical malfunction or the impact of electronic warfare equipment.

It was previously reported that Russia had introduced a surface logistics drone for "civilian purposes" with an internal cargo compartment.

The device, called "Breeze", visually resembles a RHIB boat with cargo and hardware superstructures.

The cargo compartment is equipped with automated doors, which allows the drone to be used as a platform for transporting other drones or missile weapons.

