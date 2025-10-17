Watch: the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian surface drone in the Black Sea

Ukrainian naval forces have intercepted and destroyed a Russian kamikaze surface drone in the Black Sea.

It is noted that the enemy aircraft was detected in the territorial waters of Ukraine, near civilian shipping routes.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Navy and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the target was promptly destroyed, which prevented possible provocations and minimized risks to civilian vessels.

It is not specified what exactly destroyed the drone. It was probably caused by small arms fire or the use of a Ukrainian suicide drone.

The type of Russian device is not disclosed, but the released footage shows its main structural elements: a flat deck and a superstructure in the form of a frame, on which an optical-electronic station is probably installed. Share

The reasons for the drone's loss of control remain unknown. It is believed that the operator lost contact with it due to a technical malfunction or the impact of electronic warfare equipment.

It was previously reported that Russia had introduced a surface logistics drone for "civilian purposes" with an internal cargo compartment.

The device, called "Breeze", visually resembles a RHIB boat with cargo and hardware superstructures.