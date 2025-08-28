The Navy confirmed the fact of the Russian Federation's attack on a Ukrainian warship

Russian occupation forces hit one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy. One crew member was killed and several were injured.
- The Ukrainian Navy confirmed that a Russian attack hit one of their ships, causing casualties among the crew.
- The attack resulted in the death of one sailor and injuries to several others, with ongoing search operations for missing military sailors.
- The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, provided updates on the situation and confirmed the safety of the majority of the crew.
Russia attacked a Ukrainian military ship
This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.
At the same time, Russian publications indicate that this is supposedly a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Simferopol.
"Simferopol" is a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy. A medium reconnaissance ship of the Laguna project (a radio-electronic reconnaissance ship based on the SRTM project 502EM). Built at PJSC "Kuznya na Rybalskoye". Launched on April 23, 2019. Entered the fleet in 2021.
