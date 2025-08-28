The Navy confirmed the fact of the Russian Federation's attack on a Ukrainian warship
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Navy confirmed the fact of the Russian Federation's attack on a Ukrainian warship

Ukrainian military ship
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Russian occupation forces hit one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy. One crew member was killed and several were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Navy confirmed that a Russian attack hit one of their ships, causing casualties among the crew.
  • The attack resulted in the death of one sailor and injuries to several others, with ongoing search operations for missing military sailors.
  • The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, provided updates on the situation and confirmed the safety of the majority of the crew.

Russia attacked a Ukrainian military ship

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Regarding the information regarding the damage to one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy: we confirm the fact of the ship being hit, the consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated. The majority of the crew is safe. The search for several military sailors continues. Unfortunately, one crew member was killed, several were injured.

Dmytro Pletenchuk

Dmytro Pletenchuk

Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy

At the same time, Russian publications indicate that this is supposedly a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Simferopol.

"Simferopol" is a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy. A medium reconnaissance ship of the Laguna project (a radio-electronic reconnaissance ship based on the SRTM project 502EM). Built at PJSC "Kuznya na Rybalskoye". Launched on April 23, 2019. Entered the fleet in 2021.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Turkey, the terms of the transfer of the "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" corvette to Ukraine were announced
"Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" corvette

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?