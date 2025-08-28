The Navy confirmed the fact of the Russian Federation's attack on a Ukrainian warship

Russian occupation forces hit one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy. One crew member was killed and several were injured.

Russia attacked a Ukrainian military ship

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

Regarding the information regarding the damage to one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy: we confirm the fact of the ship being hit, the consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated. The majority of the crew is safe. The search for several military sailors continues. Unfortunately, one crew member was killed, several were injured. Dmytro Pletenchuk Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy

At the same time, Russian publications indicate that this is supposedly a reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Simferopol.