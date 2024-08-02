According to the general director of the Turkish shipbuilding company STM Özgür Gülerüz, the Ukrainian anti-submarine corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" is planned to be launched in 2026.
Points of attention
- The transfer of the 'Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky' corvette to Ukraine from Turkey is planned for 2027, along with another warship, marking a crucial step in enhancing the Ukrainian fleet and port security.
- Acquisition of modern corvettes like the 'Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky' is essential for Ukraine's defense efforts, preventing threats and potential blockades of Ukrainian ports.
- The cost of one corvette is equivalent to six German tanks, but the strategic significance of having these ships in the Ukrainian Navy outweighs the financial aspect, according to military analysts.
- The appearance of advanced corvettes in the Ukrainian Navy will help deter potential threats and reinforce the country's maritime security against modern warfare tactics.
- The transfer of the 'Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky' corvette signifies Turkey's commitment to strengthening Ukraine's naval capabilities, showcasing a strategic partnership between the two countries.
When will Ukraine be able to receive the "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" corvette from Turkey
Guleryuz noted that the transfer of the second warship to Ukraine is planned for the beginning of 2027.
How the acquisition of the "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" corvette will strengthen the Ukrainian Navy
According to Defense Express military analyst Ivan Kyrychevsky on the air of the telethon, Ukraine will return all costs for the construction of the anti-ship corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" by Turkey.
According to him, one such corvette costs as much as six German Leopard tanks.
However, in his opinion, the effect of the appearance of such a ship in the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be much more important.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-