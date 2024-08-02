According to the general director of the Turkish shipbuilding company STM Özgür Gülerüz, the Ukrainian anti-submarine corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" is planned to be launched in 2026.

When will Ukraine be able to receive the "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" corvette from Turkey

Guleryuz noted that the transfer of the second warship to Ukraine is planned for the beginning of 2027.

Construction of the second ship under the project began in 2022. This ship will make its maiden voyage in 2026. The second ship will be handed over to the Navy of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2027. We are proud to produce modern corvettes for Ukraine, a strategic partner of our country... We will continue our work on strengthening the Ukrainian fleet, - noted the general director of STM.

Corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky"

How the acquisition of the "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" corvette will strengthen the Ukrainian Navy

According to Defense Express military analyst Ivan Kyrychevsky on the air of the telethon, Ukraine will return all costs for the construction of the anti-ship corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" by Turkey.

Because the lack of a full-fledged fleet, with large ships that could guard the ports, even at the beginning of a full-scale invasion cost several billion dollars. Which could be spent on weapons. If I remember correctly, these two corvettes, which were to be built in Turkey, were about 150 million dollars in costs for the hull and about 300 million dollars in costs for the ship itself. Of course, there is now a rhetoric that we are not such a rich country and we would rather spend this money on tanks. But if you compare the costs at that time and the fact that now the new "Leopard" costs about 50 million euros, the analyst explains.

According to him, one such corvette costs as much as six German Leopard tanks.

However, in his opinion, the effect of the appearance of such a ship in the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be much more important.