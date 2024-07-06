Watch: Ukrainian corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" undergoes sea trials

The Naval Forces of Ukraine showed how the Hetman Ivan Mazepa multi-purpose corvette-class ship of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is being built in Turkey, undergoes sea trials.

The Ukrainian corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" is being tested

During these tests, the ship's team and the shipbuilding company, together with the contractors, check the operation of all the corvette systems. In particular, how the equipment works in different modes and loads.

The corvette should enter the Ukrainian Navy in 2024.

Ukrainian corvettes are being built in Turkey: what is known

On October 2, 2022, the first Ukrainian ADA-class corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" was launched in Turkey at the RMK Marine shipyard.

The first corvette for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was laid down in Turkey in September 2021. At the end of December, the hull of the corvette began to be assembled at a shipbuilding enterprise in Istanbul. Share

On March 8, 2024, by his decree, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the "Ada" class corvette of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is being built in Turkey, after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky.

According to the Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian Navy closely cooperates with Turkey in the defence sphere.

The crew for one of these ships is already undergoing training, regardless of where and what exactly, for further service on these ships.

The representative of the Navy also stated that Ukrainian soldiers in the naval aviation brigade use other products of Turkish production. It is about Bayraktar drones. Pletenchuk added that Ukraine has been working with Turkey for a long time, called this cooperation fruitful and reminded that it began even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.