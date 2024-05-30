Ukrainian corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" undergoes sea trials in Turkey

The Ukraine Navy Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa", which is being built in Turkey, went on its first sea trials.

Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" is undergoing sea trials

The corvette is armed with a 76 mm Super Rapid naval gun mount from the Italian company OTO Melara.

The VL MICA naval anti-aircraft missile complex is probably on the ship's nose. Its cover is visible in the images published on the network.

Turkish columnist Enes Balcı reported this on Twitter (X).

The Ukrainian corvette has a marine version of the Turkish 35-mm Korkut anti-aircraft gun above the helicopter hangar. 12.7mm remotely controlled STAMP mounts are installed on the left and right sides.

In addition, typical Ada project ships can be seen Thales Sting EO MK2 fire control radar, Aselsan satellite communication system, ARES-2N electronic warfare system and Mk 36 SRBOC dipole jamming system.

Analysts assume the corvette may be armed with Murene 90 Impact torpedoes and Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

Corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa": what is known

In 2021, Ukraine ordered a corvette from Turkey. In September of the same year, the Ukrainian Ada-type ship was laid.

In October 2022, the corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" was officially launched. This corvette will be the first ship of this class for the Ukrainian Naval Forces.

In March 2024, the Navy noted that the Ukrainian crew was already undergoing training for service on the corvette.

According to the Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian Navy closely cooperates with Turkey in the defence sphere.

The crew for one of these ships is already undergoing training, regardless of where and what exactly, for further service on these ships.

The Navy representative also stated that Ukrainian soldiers in the naval aviation brigade use other products of Turkish production. It is about Bayraktar drones. Pletenchuk added that Ukraine has been working with Turkey for a long time, called this cooperation fruitful and reminded that it began even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.