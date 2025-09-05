Navy scouts evacuated four Ukrainian soldiers and a medic from the TOT

The special reconnaissance unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Yangoli" evacuated a marine, three soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, and a medical worker who was helping the servicemen hide from the territory temporarily occupied by the Russians.

Stunning Navy operation to rescue Ukrainian soldiers from TOT

This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

He noted that the Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families, Olga Reshetylova, received information that the twin brother of a newly exchanged Marine Corps serviceman was seriously injured during hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2022 and ended up in the hospital. Careless doctors were hiding him from Russian security forces.

After receiving the information, the Navy commander decided to begin special evacuation measures.

It later turned out that three more servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were in the hospital with his twin brother, who had been hiding there for over three years.

Together with Olga Reshetylova and the commander of the NGU, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, we created a coordination headquarters and involved special units of the Navy and NGU in the operation to carry out rescue operations for servicemen from the temporarily occupied territory. Oleksiy Neizhpapa Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral

According to him, the evacuees included a marine, three NGU soldiers, and a hospital medical worker who helped hide the servicemen.

The operation was planned and divided into several stages, taking into account the illegal status of all individuals and the high level of combat activity, which was complicated by enhanced filtration measures by the Russian special services. Share

As the Navy commander emphasized, the primary goal was to eliminate any threat to the lives and health of servicemen.

This story is about indomitability and faith. Our guys survived where it seemed there was no chance. This is about the strength of the "Angels", who were able to get fighters even from the very heart of enemy territory. And once again proved that we never abandon our own.

According to him, the multi-stage operation was made possible thanks to the efforts of Reshetylova, Pivnenko, as well as the intelligence officers of the Navy and the NGU. Now the soldiers are safe and finally with their families.