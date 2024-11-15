Watch: special forces rescued 16 soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from encirclement in Kurshchyna

Operators of the 73rd Naval Center for Special Operations named after Chief of Staff Antin Holovaty carried out a successful special operation during which they rescued 16 servicemen of three different units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from being surrounded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, publishing the relevant video.

At two o'clock in the morning, SSO operators received the combat task of removing a group of servicemen from friendly units from the encirclement. Within two hours, the operators planned the task and advanced in two armored Humvees to rescue the brothers. Share

According to the special forces, they "flew there in a Humvee, loaded the warehouse of friendly forces and went back."

The evacuation team broke out under fire from a Russian tank and heavy machine gun fire, as well as an FPV drone.

Military personnel of the Defense Forces were successfully evacuated.

Special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a spectacular video of their activities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This video, shot in the Kursk region, is one of the few opportunities to see from the inside how our combat groups work in enemy territory.

This was reported in the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that during the work in Kurshchyna, the soldiers of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces organized an ambush on enemy fighters.