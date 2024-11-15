Watch: special forces rescued 16 soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from encirclement in Kurshchyna

Operators of the 73rd Naval Center for Special Operations named after Chief of Staff Antin Holovaty carried out a successful special operation during which they rescued 16 servicemen of three different units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from being surrounded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian special forces successfully rescued 16 soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from encirclement in Kurshchyna in a daring special operation.
- The operators of the 73rd Naval Center for Special Operations risked their lives to carry out the rescue mission, showcasing their bravery and efficiency.
- The released video provides a rare glimpse into the combat work of Ukrainian special forces in enemy territory, demonstrating their effectiveness in challenging situations.
- During the operation, Ukrainian special forces engaged with enemy fighters, resulting in one Russian soldier killed and two wounded, highlighting the intensity of the situation.
- The successful evacuation of Ukrainian military personnel from the encirclement in Kurshchyna emphasizes the skill and dedication of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Special forces rescued Ukrainian soldiers from being surrounded in Kurshchyna
The command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, publishing the relevant video.
According to the special forces, they "flew there in a Humvee, loaded the warehouse of friendly forces and went back."
The evacuation team broke out under fire from a Russian tank and heavy machine gun fire, as well as an FPV drone.
Military personnel of the Defense Forces were successfully evacuated.
The SSO released a video of combat operations in Kurshchyna
Special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed a spectacular video of their activities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
This video, shot in the Kursk region, is one of the few opportunities to see from the inside how our combat groups work in enemy territory.
This was reported in the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that during the work in Kurshchyna, the soldiers of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces organized an ambush on enemy fighters.
The result of this work was one Russian soldier killed and two wounded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-