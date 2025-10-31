Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful missile strike with Neptun cruise missiles on the Oryol CHPP and the Novobryansk electrical substation.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Navy launched a successful missile strike with Neptune missiles on the Oryol CHPP and Novobryansk electrical substation.
- The affected facilities provided power to military enterprises in the region, making this strike a significant blow to the occupiers' logistics.
- The incapacitation of these energy facilities showcases the Ukrainian military's determination to target enemy rear positions.
The Ukrainian Navy set fire to the “cotton” in Russia: what is known
Both facilities provided power to military enterprises in the region, so their incapacitation would be a serious blow to the occupiers' logistics.
The Ukrainian military continues to demonstrate that no enemy rear is safe.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-