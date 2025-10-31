The Ukrainian Navy launched strikes with Neptune missiles on two Russian energy facilities
The Ukrainian Navy launched strikes with Neptune missiles on two Russian energy facilities

Navy of the Armed Forces
bavovna
Units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful missile strike with Neptun cruise missiles on the Oryol CHPP and the Novobryansk electrical substation.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Navy launched a successful missile strike with Neptune missiles on the Oryol CHPP and Novobryansk electrical substation.
  • The affected facilities provided power to military enterprises in the region, making this strike a significant blow to the occupiers' logistics.
  • The incapacitation of these energy facilities showcases the Ukrainian military's determination to target enemy rear positions.

The Ukrainian Navy set fire to the “cotton” in Russia: what is known

Both facilities provided power to military enterprises in the region, so their incapacitation would be a serious blow to the occupiers' logistics.

The Ukrainian military continues to demonstrate that no enemy rear is safe.

