The Russian Federation attacked the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions — there is a death and injuries
Ukraine


State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks on the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
A new air attack by Russian occupiers on Vyshgorod, Kyiv region, killed one person and injured 11 others. The enemy also struck Dnipropetrovsk region, where local authorities report casualties.

  • The incidents highlight the escalating conflict and the devastating impact of the Russian Federation's aggression on civilian populations in Ukraine.
  • Official statements from heads of Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions confirm the extent of damages and casualties, underscoring the urgency for international intervention and support.



The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, commented on this matter.

According to him, 5 powerful explosions thundered in Vyshgorod. Later it became known that a fire had started in a high-rise building after a UAV attack.

Debris from downed drones fell onto the road and damaged a house.

Rescuers, police, and medics are already working at the scene.

It is known that a private house was destroyed, and a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and 11 others were injured, including a child. Six of the injured were hospitalized.

Areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region also came under enemy attacks.

A 68-year-old woman was injured in the Pishanska community.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, also officially confirmed that a private house and two cars were set on fire and destroyed in the Pishchanska community as a result of the attack.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

In addition, the occupiers struck the Malomykhailivska community — a 57-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.




