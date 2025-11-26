Trump announces Russia's biggest "concession" in war
Publication date

Trump announces Russia's biggest "concession" in war

The White House
Trump again defends Russia's interests
US President Donald Trump has begun to claim that the main "concession" within the peace process that the aggressor country Russia will make will be that it will simply stop fighting against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The peace process in Ukraine is ongoing, with both sides aiming to reach a resolution and avoid further loss of lives.
  • The situation remains delicate, with Trump highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and secure peace in the region.

Trump again defends Russia's interests

The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter aboard Air Force One.

Their (Russians — ed.) main concession is that they stop fighting and do not seize more land, the US president cynically noted.

American journalists asked Donald Trump what possible territorial concessions Ukraine could make for a peaceful settlement.

According to the American leader, Volodymyr Zelensky's team is currently negotiating to end the war.

If you look at how things are going now, everything is going in one direction. So this land could end up in Russia in a few months. So what do you want to do, do you want to fight and lose another 50,000-60,000 people? Or do you want to do something now? In some cases, the land is going in the opposite direction. They are negotiating, they want to end it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

