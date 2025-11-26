Ukrainian defense forces hit 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that on November 25, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of personnel concentration, three artillery systems, and two control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 26, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/26/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,168,550 (+980) people;

tanks — 11,372 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,625 (+1) units;

artillery systems — 34,688 (+44) units;

air defense systems — 1,252 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 84,960 (+743) units;

cruise missiles — 3,995 (+14) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,242 (+124) units;

special equipment — 4,007 (+1) units.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using 24 missiles and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 178 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,494 attacks, 153 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,925 kamikaze drones to destroy them.