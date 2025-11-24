Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine — when exactly?

According to Bloomberg, the United Kingdom is preparing to send military units to Ukraine if peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are successful.

What is known about Britain's plans?

UK Defense Minister John Healy commented on this matter.

According to him, official London has already updated its plans for sending troops into Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this must happen within the so-called "Coalition of the Willing."

The command of the armed forces has a clearly defined plan for which contingent will be sent and where their headquarters will be located.

However, this plan must be finalized with other coalition members, taking into account Ukraine's needs, and adjusted depending on the terms of any peace agreement.

"These plans mean that when peace comes, we will be ready," the British Defense Minister promised.

He also pointed out that these plans include the possibility of introducing "British troops into Ukraine to secure this peace in the long term."