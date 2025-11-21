Kremlin rejects Trump's "peace plan"
The US allegedly did not inform Russia of its peace plan
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Official Moscow claims that it has not officially received the text of US leader Donald Trump's peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, so it cannot comment on anything at this time.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandists question Putin's team's stance on the provisions of the peace plan published in the media.
  • Despite uncertainties, Moscow remains open to peace negotiations while urging Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to make a responsible decision.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is aware of the existence of "possible modifications and approved wording."

However, they say, the Russian authorities cannot say anything specific about this, because so far they have "not officially received anything."

There are certain considerations on the American side, but nothing substantive is being discussed at the moment. We are completely open and remain open to peace negotiations.

Dmitry Peskov

Russian propagandists also wondered how Putin's team felt about the provisions of the "peace plan" published in the media.

As Peskov noted, he does not want to negotiate on such a complex topic "in megaphone mode."

Despite this, Putin's spokesman demanded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky make a decision on the proposal right now:

I must make a responsible decision, do it now, and take responsibility.

Category
Publication date
