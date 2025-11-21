European leaders are already preparing an alternative to Trump's peace plan

As The Wall Street Journal has learned, European allies are currently actively working on another version of the plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The main goal is to offer Ukraine fairer terms than in US President Donald Trump's plan.

Europe will seek a just end to the war

According to media reports, European leaders didn't like what they read in Trump's new peace plan.

That is why the decision was made to start work on an alternative option.

Official Brussels hopes that Ukraine will accept its option, because it will be much fairer than what the United States is offering to Kyiv.

The European allies expect to finalize their plan in the coming days.

Journalists note that no details about the future "European" document are currently being disclosed.

On the night of November 21, American media published all 28 points of the new US "peace plan", which was passed on to Ukraine without being reviewed.

The Office of the President of Ukraine officially confirmed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the American side and is ready to discuss it.

According to the US Chargé d'Affaires ai to Ukraine Julie Davis, Kyiv and Washington have agreed on an "aggressive timetable" for efforts to sign a peace treaty.