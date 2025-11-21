Ukraine has outlined its "red lines" for ending the war

Ukraine is ready to actively work on the peace plan of US President Donald Trump's team. However, Kyiv has clear and unbreakable "red lines" that directly relate to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state. This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Khrystyna Gayovyshyn, during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
Points of attention
- The Deputy Permanent Representative highlights the importance of unwavering support for Ukraine to restore peace and prevent further aggression by the Kremlin regime.
- Ukraine stands firm in its stance that nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe.
Ukraine is not going to trade its territories
Khrystyna Gayovyshyn once again reminded the world that Ukraine neither de facto nor de jure recognizes the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine as Russian.
The diplomat also recalled an important principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe.
Official Kyiv is not going to reward Russia's pursuit of genocide.
According to the Deputy Permanent Representative, it is extremely important to strengthen support for Ukraine, both financial and military, to restore peace.
