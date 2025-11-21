Ukraine has outlined its "red lines" for ending the war

Ukraine is ready to actively work on the peace plan of US President Donald Trump's team. However, Kyiv has clear and unbreakable "red lines" that directly relate to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state. This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Khrystyna Gayovyshyn, during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Ukraine is not going to trade its territories

Khrystyna Gayovyshyn once again reminded the world that Ukraine neither de facto nor de jure recognizes the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine as Russian.

Our land is not for sale. Ukraine will not accept any restrictions on its right to self-defense or on the size and capabilities of our Armed Forces. We will also not tolerate any encroachment on our sovereignty, including our sovereign right to choose the alliances we seek to join. Khrystyna Hayovyshyn Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN

The diplomat also recalled an important principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe.

Official Kyiv is not going to reward Russia's pursuit of genocide.

According to the Deputy Permanent Representative, it is extremely important to strengthen support for Ukraine, both financial and military, to restore peace.