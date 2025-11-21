Trump's peace plan. What security guarantees will Ukraine receive?
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

The new peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war, developed by US President Donald Trump's team, states that Ukraine will receive security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5. De facto, this means that the US and Europe will regard an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire transatlantic community.

Points of attention

  • NATO members, including France, the UK, Germany, Poland, and Finland, recognize Ukraine's security as crucial for European stability and commit to a unified deterrence strategy.
  • Trump's willingness to discuss and provide security guarantees signifies a shift in US policy towards supporting Ukraine's long-term security objectives, offering hope for lasting peace in the region.

Will Ukraine be protected from a new Russian invasion?

As journalists have learned, Trump's team has developed a plan that pushes Ukraine to make painful concessions, but in return offers an unprecedented promise of security guarantees.

First of all, it is about satisfying the key goal of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the negotiations — obtaining reliable guarantees from the US and Europe.

The media is drawing attention to the fact that this is the first time that Donald Trump has finally agreed to bring this issue up for discussion.

The White House made it clear that the American authorities view the proposed guarantee as a significant victory for Volodymyr Zelensky in the context of long-term security.

The draft agreement stipulates that any future significant, deliberate, and sustained armed incursion by the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine across the agreed demarcation line will be regarded as an attack that threatens the peace and security of the transatlantic community.

And this means that the States and European countries are obliged to respond appropriately, including with the use of military force.

NATO members, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Finland, recognize Ukraine's security as an integral part of European stability and commit to acting together with the United States to ensure a unified deterrence strategy.

