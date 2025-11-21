Russia attacked Zaporizhia and Odessa — 5 dead and 13 injured

On the night of November 20, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Zaporizhia, with five deaths and eight injuries reported. Odesa was also hit by the enemy, with five casualties reported.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Odessa

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, at about 10:00 p.m. the enemy struck the Shevchenkovskiy microdistrict with FAB.

Unfortunately, we have five fatalities. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Five more people are in the hospital, including a 17-year-old child. One injured person is in serious condition. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, shopping malls, shops, and high-rise buildings were hit by the enemy. Some buildings were damaged for the third time.

"Integrity Points were deployed, where residents turned to. There, people could receive the necessary support. I am grateful to all services for their quick and professional work," Fedorov said. Share

In addition, 5 people, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian drone strikes on the city of Odesa on the night of November 21.

The State Emergency Service also confirmed that residential buildings, a service station with cars, and an administrative building were on fire as a result of enemy drone strikes.