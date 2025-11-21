Russia attacked Zaporizhia and Odessa — 5 dead and 13 injured
Ukraine
Russia attacked Zaporizhia and Odessa — 5 dead and 13 injured

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Odessa
On the night of November 20, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Zaporizhia, with five deaths and eight injuries reported. Odesa was also hit by the enemy, with five casualties reported.

  • Consequences of the attacks included casualties, injuries, and repeated damage to buildings in the targeted areas.
  • The State Emergency Service confirmed the scale of destruction caused by the enemy drone strikes on Odessa and provided assistance to the affected residents.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Zaporizhia and Odessa

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, at about 10:00 p.m. the enemy struck the Shevchenkovskiy microdistrict with FAB.

Unfortunately, we have five fatalities. Sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Five more people are in the hospital, including a 17-year-old child. One injured person is in serious condition.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, shopping malls, shops, and high-rise buildings were hit by the enemy. Some buildings were damaged for the third time.

"Integrity Points were deployed, where residents turned to. There, people could receive the necessary support. I am grateful to all services for their quick and professional work," Fedorov said.

In addition, 5 people, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian drone strikes on the city of Odesa on the night of November 21.

The State Emergency Service also confirmed that residential buildings, a service station with cars, and an administrative building were on fire as a result of enemy drone strikes.

