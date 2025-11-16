The Prime Minister of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, has publicly voiced accusations against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which he says is lobbying for the interests of Russian dictator and war criminal Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The Prime Minister of Bavaria advocates for a different idea of freedom, one that promotes independence of the judiciary and police, and protects minorities from oppression.
- Söder and the Christian Democratic Union led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz are portrayed as the forces capable of keeping the Alternative for Germany and its pro-Russian agenda in check.
Bavarian Premier Points Out Putin's Sympathizers
His loud statements were made during a conservative youth conference in southwest Germany.
Söder made no secret of how much he despises the AfD for their pro-Russian stance.
The German politician once again drew attention to how AfD deputies invited groups of visitors to the Russian embassy in Berlin.
Söder believes that only his political force and Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union are capable of "keeping the radicals out of power," referring to the Alternative for Germany.
