The Prime Minister of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, has publicly voiced accusations against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which he says is lobbying for the interests of Russian dictator and war criminal Vladimir Putin.

Bavarian Premier Points Out Putin's Sympathizers

His loud statements were made during a conservative youth conference in southwest Germany.

Söder made no secret of how much he despises the AfD for their pro-Russian stance.

"These people are sycophants, they are Putin's court jesters, they are servants of the Kremlin," he was indignant. Share

The German politician once again drew attention to how AfD deputies invited groups of visitors to the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Söder believes that only his political force and Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union are capable of "keeping the radicals out of power," referring to the Alternative for Germany.