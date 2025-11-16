"The soul was not sold to the devil." A loud scandal broke out in Switzerland

The head of the Swiss Ministry of Economy, Guy Parmelin, has defended the trade agreement that his country's authorities signed with the team of US President Donald Trump to reduce tariffs on Swiss goods.

According to Parmelen, he is currently satisfied with the agreement reached by official Washington and Bern.

The minister also added that he would like to return to zero tariffs.

"It has been a long journey, and the result is the best we could have achieved. Above all, it gives us a starting point for further negotiations," he said.

In light of recent events, he responded to a barrage of criticism regarding how the aforementioned agreement was signed.

What is important to understand is, first of all, the participation of Swiss company executives in lobbying the US.

"The Federal Council has fulfilled its duties. We have not sold our souls to the devil. We have also not given up our powers and have not delegated them directly," Parmelen stressed.

As mentioned earlier, the Swiss Federal Council recently officially announced an agreement with the US to reduce tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%.