Greece reveals details of gas supply agreement with Ukraine

According to the Greek natural gas operator DEPA, agreements on the supply of natural gas to Ukraine from Greece are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Greece will supply gas to Ukraine

According to the DEPA press service, they have already signed a declaration of intent with the Ukrainian company Naftogaz regarding "the supply of natural gas to the Ukrainian market in the winter period from December 2025 to March 2026."

The future agreement envisages the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States via "Route 1", which is jointly provided by the transmission system operators (TSOs) of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, the official statement said. Share

The DEPA team draws attention to the fact that the declaration is an important step towards strengthening regional energy cooperation and European energy security."