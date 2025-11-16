Greece reveals details of gas supply agreement with Ukraine
Greece reveals details of gas supply agreement with Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

According to the Greek natural gas operator DEPA, agreements on the supply of natural gas to Ukraine from Greece are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Points of attention

  • President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms the commencement of gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine in January, underlining the importance of this agreement for both countries.
  • This new gas supply agreement highlights the evolving energy landscape and the strategic partnerships being forged to meet energy demands and enhance security across Europe.

According to the DEPA press service, they have already signed a declaration of intent with the Ukrainian company Naftogaz regarding "the supply of natural gas to the Ukrainian market in the winter period from December 2025 to March 2026."

The future agreement envisages the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States via "Route 1", which is jointly provided by the transmission system operators (TSOs) of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, the official statement said.

The DEPA team draws attention to the fact that the declaration is an important step towards strengthening regional energy cooperation and European energy security."

It is also worth noting that, announcing the signing of the new agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed to journalists that gas supplies from Greece to Ukraine will begin in January next year.

