What is known about new problems in Russia
Source:  online.ua

Residents of more than 10 regions in the aggressor country began to complain about the lack of wired Internet from the state-owned Rostelecom: the first problems began on November 15.

Points of attention

  • The selective access to 'white list' sites underlines the impact of the 'sovereign Runet' law, raising debates on the implications of such regulations on internet freedom and connectivity.
  • The causes of these outages, whether related to network isolation training, centralized filtering commands, or equipment failures, are still under investigation, highlighting the complex challenges in maintaining internet infrastructure.

What is known about new problems in Russia

According to Russian opposition media, the internet initially disappeared in the Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kostroma, and Yaroslavl regions of the Russian Federation.

Then reports began to spread that a main canal in the latter region had allegedly been damaged.

It is also known that the Internet has disappeared in the Murmansk region, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, and partially in the Krasnodar Territory.

Despite this, users were able to use sites from the Ministry of Digital Affairs' "white lists".

As early as the morning of November 16, complaints about the lack of internet were coming in from Mari El, Udmurtia, Amur, Belgorod, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Pskov, Samara, and Chelyabinsk regions.

Such selectivity of access — while preserving the "white list" — is one of the options provided for by the law on the "sovereign Runet." It is not yet clear whether the failure occurred due to unsuccessful training on network "isolation", centralized command for filtering, or due to a large-scale equipment failure.

