On November 16, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel Russian invaders near Shakhovo in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState.
Points of attention
- Ongoing conflict updates reveal continuous attacks and successful defense actions by Ukrainian forces.
- Stay informed about the latest developments in the full-scale war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces?
It is worth noting that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or denied this information.
It is currently known that in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers were able to repel 20 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and Zeleny Gay.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times in the Varvarivka and Zatyshshya directions.
In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out five attacks near Stepnohirsk, Plavni, and Stepovoye.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-