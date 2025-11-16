On November 16, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully repel Russian invaders near Shakhovo in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces?

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have pushed back the enemy near Shakhove. The enemy has advanced in Volodymyrivka and near Sofiivka, DeepState said in a statement. Share

It is worth noting that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet confirmed or denied this information.

It is currently known that in the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers were able to repel 20 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and Zeleny Gay.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times in the Varvarivka and Zatyshshya directions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out five attacks near Stepnohirsk, Plavni, and Stepovoye.