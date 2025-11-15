When Ukraine will become a member of the EU — Sikorsky's forecast
When Ukraine will become a member of the EU — Sikorsky's forecast

Source:  Polsat News

According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union at the beginning of the next decade.

  • Sikorski believes that Ukraine's tolerance towards corruption may prevent its EU membership.
  • Sikorski also forecasts the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war, suggesting Putin will struggle to continue the conflict against Ukraine backed by the West.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that Hungary is blocking Kyiv's progress on this path.

However, it cannot do anything about the fact that Ukraine already has candidate status.

Despite this, official Brussels has no right to ignore high-profile corruption scandals that are tarnishing Ukraine's reputation.

If Ukraine tolerates corruption, it will not join the European Union. The EU demands honesty, application of procedures.

He also voiced a forecast for the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Sikorsky believes that dictator Putin will not be able to withstand another three years of war with Ukraine, which will be supported by the West.

The Polish diplomat added that Ukraine currently produces about half of its drones and missiles domestically.

Putin did not achieve what he wanted; we thought he had the second army in the world, and he has been fighting in Donbas for 10 years. I would not call it a victory,” Sikorsky noted with irony.

