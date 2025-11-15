According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union at the beginning of the next decade.

Sikorsky voiced his own vision

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that Hungary is blocking Kyiv's progress on this path.

However, it cannot do anything about the fact that Ukraine already has candidate status.

Despite this, official Brussels has no right to ignore high-profile corruption scandals that are tarnishing Ukraine's reputation.

If Ukraine tolerates corruption, it will not join the European Union. The EU demands honesty, application of procedures. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

He also voiced a forecast for the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Sikorsky believes that dictator Putin will not be able to withstand another three years of war with Ukraine, which will be supported by the West.

The Polish diplomat added that Ukraine currently produces about half of its drones and missiles domestically.