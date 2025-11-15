According to the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union at the beginning of the next decade.
Points of attention
- Sikorski believes that Ukraine's tolerance towards corruption may prevent its EU membership.
- Sikorski also forecasts the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war, suggesting Putin will struggle to continue the conflict against Ukraine backed by the West.
Sikorsky voiced his own vision
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that Hungary is blocking Kyiv's progress on this path.
However, it cannot do anything about the fact that Ukraine already has candidate status.
Despite this, official Brussels has no right to ignore high-profile corruption scandals that are tarnishing Ukraine's reputation.
He also voiced a forecast for the development of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Sikorsky believes that dictator Putin will not be able to withstand another three years of war with Ukraine, which will be supported by the West.
The Polish diplomat added that Ukraine currently produces about half of its drones and missiles domestically.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-