How many new tanks is Russia producing — analysts' data

According to estimates by the Janes analytical agency, the aggressor country Russia produces up to 400 new tanks every year, not counting those that are restored after storage. This indicates the Kremlin's plans to rebuild its tank forces.

Russian industry is gaining momentum

After a detailed analysis, experts concluded that Uralvagonzavod produces up to 250 T-90M "Proryv" tanks each year, while the Omsktransmash plant produces up to 150 T-80BVM tanks.

What is important to understand is that during 2022-2025, the total number of T-72B3 tanks available to the Russian army decreased from 1,200 to 1,100 units, while the number of T-90Ms increased from 50 to 200, and T-80BVMs from 100 to 280 units.

These statistics take into account not only new production and vehicles removed from conservation, but also the huge losses of tanks at the front during this same time.

All of the above-mentioned tank types share a number of common parts, which ensures unified production, which in turn contributes to increased production efficiency. Share

Analysts believe that the parallel production of several types of MBT most likely indicates an inherited Soviet mentality, where the state is primarily focused on scale.