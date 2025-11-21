As reported by the Financial Times, official Washington is exerting strong pressure on the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding that it agree to a new US-Russian peace plan by Thanksgiving, that is, by November 27.

The US is squeezing Ukraine into agreeing to its peace plan

According to anonymous media sources, the Trump team has outlined strict time limits for Kyiv amid the negotiation process.

In fact, the White House is demanding that Zelensky agree to all points of the peace plan by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated in the United States on November 27.

The American authorities demand that Ukraine abandon the territories of the Donetsk region under its control, reduce the number of its own troops by half, and abandon vital categories of weapons, as well as join NATO.

Moreover, the States are seeking a total amnesty for all of Russia's crimes during the war.

According to Ukrainian officials, Trump's team has set an "aggressive" deadline.

The White House's main goal right now is to present the agreement to the Kremlin by the end of November and finalize the peace agreement in early December.

Official Kyiv has already told the US that a number of provisions of the document are unacceptable.

Work is currently underway on counter-proposals.