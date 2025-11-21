End of Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump's peace plan revealed

Axios has learned from insiders the details of the 28-point peace plan of the administration of President Donald Trump. It stipulates significant concessions from Ukraine, primarily the final renunciation of the territories occupied by Russia and the reduction of its own army.

The full text of Trump's new peace plan:

1. The sovereignty of Ukraine will be confirmed.

2. Ukraine, Russia, and Europe will sign a comprehensive non-aggression pact. All disputes of the last 30 years will be considered resolved.

3. Russia will not invade the territory of neighboring countries, and NATO will not expand further.

4. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the United States, to resolve all security issues and create conditions for de-escalation in order to ensure global security and expand opportunities for cooperation and future economic development.

5. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.

6. The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be limited to 600,000 people.

7. Ukraine agrees to enshrine in its Constitution that it will never join NATO, and NATO agrees to include in its Charter a provision stating that Ukraine will not be admitted to the Alliance in the future.

8. NATO agrees not to deploy its troops on the territory of Ukraine.

9. European fighter jets will be stationed in Poland.

10. US guarantees:

The US will receive compensation for the guarantees provided;

if Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose its guarantees;

if Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, and the recognition of new territories and other benefits of this agreement will be revoked;

If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without reason, the security guarantees are declared invalid.

11. Ukraine is eligible for EU membership and will receive short-term preferential access to the European market while this issue is being considered.

12. A strong global recovery package for Ukraine is envisaged, including (but not limited to):

creation of the Development Fund of Ukraine to invest in fast-growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence;

US cooperation with Ukraine in the restoration, development, modernization, and operation of gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities;

joint efforts to rebuild regions affected by the war, with the aim of reconstructing and modernizing cities and residential areas;

infrastructure development;

development of minerals and natural resources;

a special financing package from the World Bank to accelerate these efforts.

13. Russia will be reintegrated into the global economy:

the lifting of sanctions will be discussed and agreed upon in stages and on an individual basis;

The United States will enter into a long-term economic cooperation agreement for mutual development in the areas of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare earth mining projects in the Arctic, and other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities;

Russia will be invited back to the G8.

14. The frozen funds will be used as follows:

$100 billion in frozen Russian assets will be invested in US-led recovery and investment efforts in Ukraine;

The US will receive 50% of the profits from this transaction;

Europe will add $100 billion to increase the amount of investment available for Ukraine's reconstruction. Frozen funds in Europe will be unfrozen;

The remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a separate US-Russian investment vehicle, which will implement joint projects in certain industries;

This fund will be aimed at strengthening relations and increasing common interests to create a powerful incentive not to return to conflict.

15. A joint US-Russian security working group will be established to facilitate the implementation and ensure compliance with all provisions of this agreement.

16. Russia will enshrine in its legislation a policy of non-aggression against Europe and Ukraine.

17. The United States and Russia will agree to extend the terms of nuclear non-proliferation and arms control treaties, including the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty.

18. Ukraine will remain a nuclear-free state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

19. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be put into operation under the supervision of the IAEA, and the generated electricity will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine — 50:50.

20. Both countries undertake to implement educational programs in schools and society aimed at promoting mutual understanding, tolerance of different cultures and overcoming racism and prejudice:

Ukraine will implement EU rules on religious tolerance and protection of linguistic minorities.

Both countries will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.

All Nazi ideology and related activities must be rejected and banned.

21. Territories:

Crimea, as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, will be recognized as de facto Russian, including by the United States.

Kherson and Zaporizhia regions will be frozen along the contact line, which will mean de facto recognition of this line as the actual border.

Russia will give up other agreed territories that it controls outside the five designated regions.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will withdraw their troops from the part of Donetsk region they currently control, and this withdrawal zone will be considered a neutral demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as the territory of the Russian Federation. Russian troops will not enter this demilitarized zone.

22. Once future territorial arrangements have been agreed, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to alter them by force. Any security guarantees will not apply in the event of a breach of this undertaking.

23. Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River for commercial activities, and agreements will be reached on the free transportation of grain through the Black Sea.

24. A humanitarian committee will be established to resolve outstanding issues:

all prisoners and bodies of the dead will be exchanged on the principle of "all for all";

all civilian hostages and prisoners will be returned, including children;

a family reunification program will be implemented;

measures will be taken to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the conflict.

25. Ukraine will hold elections in 100 days.

26. All parties involved in this conflict will receive a full amnesty for their actions during the war and agree not to make any claims or entertain any complaints in the future.

27. This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, chaired by President Donald J. Trump. Violations will be subject to sanctions.

28. Once all parties agree to this document, the ceasefire will come into effect immediately after the withdrawal of troops from both sides to the agreed positions to begin implementing the agreement.