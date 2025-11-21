Russian attack on Ternopil. Bodies of woman and two children recovered from rubble

At noon on November 21, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the number of victims of the Russian massive attack on Ternopil, which took place on November 19, had increased to 31 people.

The death toll continues to rise in Ternopil

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescuers unblocked the bodies of 3 more people, including 2 children, from under the rubble of a high-rise building.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

Thus, the death toll from the Russian missile strike on the night of November 19 has increased to 31 people, with 94 injured. Currently, 13 people are missing, the official statement said.

As the head of the National Police of Ternopil region, Serhiy Zyubanenko, told reporters, the deceased discovered on November 21 were a mother and two children aged 5 and 1.5 years.

Their bodies have already been identified by the father of the family.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that emergency and search operations are ongoing.

Let us remind you: on the night of November 19, Russia struck an industrial facility and two residential buildings located on the territory of the "Sonyachny" massif.

Later, it became officially known that apartment buildings in the city of Ternopil were hit by Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft: 6 Tu-95MS (based at the Olenya airfield), 4 Tu-160MS (based at the Engels and Ukrainka airfields).