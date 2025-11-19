Russian attack on Ternopil — 19 people reported dead

The local authorities of Ternopil have officially confirmed that the death toll from Russian strikes on the city on November 19 has risen to at least 19 civilians, including a child.
Points of attention
- Residents urged to stay home and close windows as the situation unfolds and details continue to be clarified.
- Follow for more updates on the evolving situation in Ternopil and prioritize safety during this difficult time.
The situation in Ternopil — the latest details
The head of the Ternopil OVA, Vyacheslav Negoda, made a comment.
According to him, as of now, 19 victims of Russian strikes are known, including a child who died.
As for the number of victims, it has increased to 64 civilians, including 14 minors.
In Ternopil, nine missiles landed in one area this morning.
Vyacheslav Negoda also reported that there may still be people under the rubble.
All emergency services are working on the scene, and details are being clarified.
According to preliminary operational information, the content of harmful substances in the air of Ternopil exceeds the permissible levels by six times.
Local authorities are urging people to stay home and close their windows.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-