Russian attack on Ternopil — 19 people reported dead

The local authorities of Ternopil have officially confirmed that the death toll from Russian strikes on the city on November 19 has risen to at least 19 civilians, including a child.

The situation in Ternopil — the latest details

The head of the Ternopil OVA, Vyacheslav Negoda, made a comment.

According to him, as of now, 19 victims of Russian strikes are known, including a child who died.

As for the number of victims, it has increased to 64 civilians, including 14 minors.

In Ternopil, nine missiles landed in one area this morning.

Vyacheslav Negoda also reported that there may still be people under the rubble.

All emergency services are working on the scene, and details are being clarified.

The information is still being clarified — we will report the latest data later. Be careful and follow safety rules, — the Ternopil Regional Emergency Management Office urged city residents. Share

According to preliminary operational information, the content of harmful substances in the air of Ternopil exceeds the permissible levels by six times.