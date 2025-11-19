Trump and Putin secretly create a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump and Putin secretly create a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Source:  Axios

According to insiders from Axios, the teams of American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are secretly collaborating on developing a new plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev are key envoys responsible for developing the plan to present at the next Trump-Putin meeting, possibly in Budapest.
  • The ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive written document that addresses the complexities of the conflict and paves the way for potential peace negotiations.

According to anonymous sources, it currently has as many as 28 points.

One of the Russian officials involved in its development told reporters that he was optimistic about the plan.

However, the problem remains that he may not be liked by Ukraine and its allies in Europe.

According to media reports, the 28 items are divided into 4 general categories:

  1. peace in Ukraine,

  2. security guarantees,

  3. security in Europe,

  4. future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.

It is unclear how the plan approaches contentious issues such as territorial control in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are slowly advancing but still control far less territory than the Kremlin claims.

Developing this plan is the responsibility of Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.

The latter is constantly in contact with Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev on this matter.

The main goal is to prepare a full written document for the next meeting between Trump and Putin, which could still take place in Budapest.

