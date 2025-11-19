Trump and Putin secretly create a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine

According to insiders from Axios, the teams of American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are secretly collaborating on developing a new plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Points of attention
- Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev are key envoys responsible for developing the plan to present at the next Trump-Putin meeting, possibly in Budapest.
- The ultimate goal is to create a comprehensive written document that addresses the complexities of the conflict and paves the way for potential peace negotiations.
Trump and Putin's new plan — what is known
According to anonymous sources, it currently has as many as 28 points.
One of the Russian officials involved in its development told reporters that he was optimistic about the plan.
However, the problem remains that he may not be liked by Ukraine and its allies in Europe.
According to media reports, the 28 items are divided into 4 general categories:
peace in Ukraine,
security guarantees,
security in Europe,
future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.
Developing this plan is the responsibility of Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.
The latter is constantly in contact with Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev on this matter.
The main goal is to prepare a full written document for the next meeting between Trump and Putin, which could still take place in Budapest.
