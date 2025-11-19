Trump and Putin secretly create a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine

According to insiders from Axios, the teams of American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are secretly collaborating on developing a new plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump and Putin's new plan — what is known

According to anonymous sources, it currently has as many as 28 points.

One of the Russian officials involved in its development told reporters that he was optimistic about the plan.

However, the problem remains that he may not be liked by Ukraine and its allies in Europe.

According to media reports, the 28 items are divided into 4 general categories:

peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, future US relations with Russia and Ukraine.

It is unclear how the plan approaches contentious issues such as territorial control in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are slowly advancing but still control far less territory than the Kremlin claims. Share

Developing this plan is the responsibility of Trump envoy Steve Witkoff.

The latter is constantly in contact with Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev on this matter.