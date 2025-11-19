Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones — dozens of casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones — dozens of casualties

State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 19
Читати українською

During the night of November 19, the aggressor country Russia launched combined strikes on various regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Frankivsk, Lviv, Chernihiv, and Ternopil regions. The number of injured and possible victims is currently being determined.

Points of attention

  • The attacks included strikes on residential buildings, industrial facilities, and energy infrastructure, causing fires and significant damage.
  • The situation is ongoing, with authorities and locals assessing the extent of the damage and casualties across different regions of Ukraine.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 19

Around midnight, Russian drones began striking Kharkiv, causing fires to break out in the city.

According to local authorities, the number of victims steadily increased throughout the night.

According to the latest data, 32 people were injured, including a 9-year-old and 13-year-old child, as well as an 18-year-old girl.

At night, the enemy launched a drone strike on a residential building in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region — no one was injured.

A multi-story building in Ternopil was destroyed by a Russian strike. The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being clarified.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the attack, but people are posting videos from the scene:

Lviv was also hit by Russian army strikes, including one of the energy facilities. A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse were also damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 7 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks.

Three people were injured in the Nikopol district, one was taken to the hospital by rescuers. High-rise buildings, a gas station, an educational institution, and a poultry farm were damaged.

In Pavlohrad district, drone attacks injured four people, damaged an enterprise and infrastructure, and caused fires.

Loud explosions were also heard in Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Rivne regions — all consequences are currently being clarified.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Stubb made a disappointing prediction about the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Stubb doesn't believe the war will end soon
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Wired internet outages have begun in Russia
What is known about new problems in Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many new tanks is Russia producing — analysts' data
Russian industry is gaining momentum

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?