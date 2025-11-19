Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones — dozens of casualties

During the night of November 19, the aggressor country Russia launched combined strikes on various regions of Ukraine, including Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Frankivsk, Lviv, Chernihiv, and Ternopil regions. The number of injured and possible victims is currently being determined.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 19

Around midnight, Russian drones began striking Kharkiv, causing fires to break out in the city.

According to local authorities, the number of victims steadily increased throughout the night.

According to the latest data, 32 people were injured, including a 9-year-old and 13-year-old child, as well as an 18-year-old girl.

At night, the enemy launched a drone strike on a residential building in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region — no one was injured.

A multi-story building in Ternopil was destroyed by a Russian strike. The consequences of the enemy attack are currently being clarified.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the attack, but people are posting videos from the scene:

Lviv was also hit by Russian army strikes, including one of the energy facilities. A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse were also damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 7 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks.

Three people were injured in the Nikopol district, one was taken to the hospital by rescuers. High-rise buildings, a gas station, an educational institution, and a poultry farm were damaged. Share

In Pavlohrad district, drone attacks injured four people, damaged an enterprise and infrastructure, and caused fires.