Ukraine prepares lawsuit against Russia for $44 billion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine prepares lawsuit against Russia for $44 billion

Ukraine plans to collect $44 billion from Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned, the Ukrainian authorities will demand almost $44 billion from Russia in compensation for climate change damages caused by increased emissions amid the fighting.

Points of attention

  • Experts estimate that the Russian war has led to a substantial increase in CO₂-equivalent emissions, underlining the environmental toll of the conflict on Ukraine's air, water, land, and forests.
  • Ukraine's plan to file a claim through a new compensation process demonstrates the country's commitment to holding Russia accountable for the environmental devastation caused by the ongoing war.

Ukraine plans to collect $44 billion from Russia

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Pavlo Kartashov told journalists about the intentions of official Kyiv.

What is important to understand is that this is actually the first case in history when the state will demand compensation for damages for increased atmospheric emissions, as well as for the destruction of trees due to fires amid the war.

Ukraine cannot ignore the fact that the Russian invaders have caused extensive damage to water, land, and forests.

According to Dutch expert Lennard de Klerk, the Russian war has triggered about 237 million tons of additional CO₂-equivalent emissions in the last 4 years alone.

Ukraine is preparing to file a claim through a new compensation process being implemented by the Council of Europe, which has already received around 70,000 claims from Ukrainian citizens seeking compensation for wartime damages.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US supported the sale of equipment for Patriot to Ukraine
New US decision on aid to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 missiles and 476 drones — 483 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense neutralized most of the Russian drones and missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of dead and injured in Ternopil has increased after Russian strikes
Ihor Klymenko
The number of victims in Ternopil continues to grow

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?