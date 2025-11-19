The number of dead and injured in Ternopil has increased after Russian strikes

According to the latest reports, at least 10 people were killed and 37 others were injured in Russian attacks on residential areas of Ternopil on the morning of November 19.
Points of attention
- Multiple regions, including Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil, were under heavy Russian attacks, leading to a coordinated response from rescuers and authorities.
- Efforts are being made to provide assistance and support to the victims, with measures in place to ensure safety and property preservation amidst the crisis.
The number of victims in Ternopil continues to grow
The Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reports on the consequences of the enemy strike.
He officially confirmed that two 9-story residential buildings in the city were damaged.
He also drew attention to the fact that the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil regions were under massive Russian attack.
As of now, about fifty rescuers and over a hundred pieces of equipment are working at 9 locations.
Ihor Klymenko also added that Inviolability Points, mobile kitchens, and tents have been deployed on the ground, where victims can write statements and seek help.
According to the minister, the police may restrict access to damaged facilities — please follow the established rules.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-