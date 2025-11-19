The General Staff reported on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographic
Ukraine
The General Staff reported on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographic

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 19, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The infographic provides a comprehensive overview of the ongoing conflict, showcasing the bravery and effectiveness of the Ukrainian soldiers in defense of their country.
  • The data presented underscores the relentless efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in countering the aggression and maintaining resilience against the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 19, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/19/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,161,230 (+850) people

  • tanks — 11,356 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,595 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,511 (+12) units.

  • MLRS — 1,546 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,247 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 82,086 (+293) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,940 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,635 (+56) units.

  • special equipment — 4,001 (+1) units.

The enemy launched two missile and 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 139 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,145 attacks, 131 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,204 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

