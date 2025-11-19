9 people killed in Russian attack on Ternopil
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

9 people killed in Russian attack on Ternopil

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that nine civilians were killed in a Russian strike in Ternopil. Dozens of people were also injured.

Points of attention

  • More than 470 drones and 48 missiles were launched by Russia, resulting in casualties and extensive damage in multiple Ukrainian cities.
  • The assault highlights the ongoing threat to civilian lives and infrastructure, prompting heightened calls for intervention and support from the international community.

Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack

According to the head of state, in Ternopil, the Russians targeted nine-story residential buildings, causing fires.

Unfortunately, there is significant destruction of buildings, and there may be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the ground, trying to save every life. As of now, dozens of victims are known and, unfortunately, nine people have died. My condolences to the families.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state officially confirmed that as of now, it is known about more than 470 strike drones, 48 missiles of various types — ballistic, cruise — that Russia launched at Ukraine that night.

In addition, it is indicated that Kharkiv has again come under a massive enemy attack.

As a result of the shelling of the city, 46 people were injured, including two children — girls aged 9 and 13.

The enemy again attacked energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure, particularly in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Three people were injured, two of them children.

In Lviv region, critical infrastructure and energy were hit. A person was injured in Donetsk region. Kyiv region, Mykolaiv region, Cherkasy region, Chernihiv region, Dnipro region were also hit, — Zelenskyy reported.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones — dozens of casualties
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 19
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Putin secretly create a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump and Putin's new plan - what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits Russia with ATACMS missiles
Ukraine's new attack on Russia — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?