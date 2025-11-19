9 people killed in Russian attack on Ternopil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that nine civilians were killed in a Russian strike in Ternopil. Dozens of people were also injured.
- More than 470 drones and 48 missiles were launched by Russia, resulting in casualties and extensive damage in multiple Ukrainian cities.
- The assault highlights the ongoing threat to civilian lives and infrastructure, prompting heightened calls for intervention and support from the international community.
Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack
According to the head of state, in Ternopil, the Russians targeted nine-story residential buildings, causing fires.
The head of state officially confirmed that as of now, it is known about more than 470 strike drones, 48 missiles of various types — ballistic, cruise — that Russia launched at Ukraine that night.
In addition, it is indicated that Kharkiv has again come under a massive enemy attack.
As a result of the shelling of the city, 46 people were injured, including two children — girls aged 9 and 13.
The enemy again attacked energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure, particularly in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Three people were injured, two of them children.
