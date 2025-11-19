9 people killed in Russian attack on Ternopil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that nine civilians were killed in a Russian strike in Ternopil. Dozens of people were also injured.

Zelenskyy responded to the new Russian attack

According to the head of state, in Ternopil, the Russians targeted nine-story residential buildings, causing fires.

Unfortunately, there is significant destruction of buildings, and there may be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the ground, trying to save every life. As of now, dozens of victims are known and, unfortunately, nine people have died. My condolences to the families. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state officially confirmed that as of now, it is known about more than 470 strike drones, 48 missiles of various types — ballistic, cruise — that Russia launched at Ukraine that night.

In addition, it is indicated that Kharkiv has again come under a massive enemy attack.

As a result of the shelling of the city, 46 people were injured, including two children — girls aged 9 and 13.

The enemy again attacked energy, transport, and civilian infrastructure, particularly in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Three people were injured, two of them children.