Ukraine hits Russia with ATACMS missiles
On the morning of November 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that their air defenses repelled a new missile attack by Ukrainian forces. This time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly used American ATACMS missiles for the air attack.

Points of attention

  • No civilian casualties were reported as a result of the missile exchange, with both sides providing conflicting accounts of the events.
  • The escalation in conflict highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with accusations and counter-accusations further complicating the situation.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on November 18 at 2:31 p.m. Moscow time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike that reached deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian authorities are once again cynically lying that Ukrainian soldiers were hitting “civilian targets,” despite the fact that they are attacking exclusively military targets.

The enemy used four US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles in the city of Voronezh, the Russian Defense Ministry complains.

The press service of the Russian department assures that the S-400 and Pantsir calculations allegedly destroyed all ATACMS missiles.

The department also claims that there were no casualties among the civilian population.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense began to invent that they had allegedly established a launch site for ATACMS missiles in the area of the Voloska Balakliya settlement in the Kharkiv region and had allegedly destroyed two installations using Iskander-M.

Stubb made a disappointing prediction about the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Stubb doesn't believe the war will end soon
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones — dozens of casualties
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 19
Trump and Putin secretly create a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump and Putin's new plan - what is known

