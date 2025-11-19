On the morning of November 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that their air defenses repelled a new missile attack by Ukrainian forces. This time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly used American ATACMS missiles for the air attack.

Ukraine's new attack on Russia — first details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on November 18 at 2:31 p.m. Moscow time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile strike that reached deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian authorities are once again cynically lying that Ukrainian soldiers were hitting “civilian targets,” despite the fact that they are attacking exclusively military targets.

The enemy used four US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles in the city of Voronezh, the Russian Defense Ministry complains. Share

The press service of the Russian department assures that the S-400 and Pantsir calculations allegedly destroyed all ATACMS missiles.

The department also claims that there were no casualties among the civilian population.