Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 missiles and 476 drones — 483 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that for a new attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, Russia used 524 means: 48 missiles and 476 drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 483 enemy targets were neutralized.
To launch a new attack on Ukraine, Russia used:
476 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 300 of them are "Shaheeds");
40 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch areas: Vologda, Astrakhan regions — Russian Federation);
7 Caliber cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area: Rostov Region — Russian Federation).
The main direction of the attack is the Lviv, Ternopil, and Kharkiv regions.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 483 air targets:
442 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);
34 X-101 cruise missiles;
7 Caliber cruise missiles.
