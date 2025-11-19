The US supported the sale of equipment for Patriot to Ukraine

The US government has approved the potential sale of equipment to Ukraine to service the Patriot air defense system. According to official data, the estimated cost will reach $105 million.
- Key American defense contractors involved in the deal include RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.
- The sale signifies a significant development in US-Ukraine relations, highlighting US support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.
New US decision on aid to Ukraine
Journalists carefully analyzed the communiqué of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense.
The document states that the US State Department has supported and the agency has granted appropriate authorization for the sale of equipment to Ukraine. Congress has already been informed of this decision.
This step was a response to Ukraine's request: Kyiv wanted to purchase goods and services related to Patriot maintenance.
First of all, Ukraine wants to obtain everything necessary to upgrade the M901 launchers to the M903.
In addition, it is emphasized that the cost of the purchase — $105 million — has been preliminarily outlined at the "upper limit."
It is also currently known that the key contractors in the potential deal will be American defense companies RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.
