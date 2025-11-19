The US supported the sale of equipment for Patriot to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The US supported the sale of equipment for Patriot to Ukraine

New US decision on aid to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The US government has approved the potential sale of equipment to Ukraine to service the Patriot air defense system. According to official data, the estimated cost will reach $105 million.

Points of attention

  • Key American defense contractors involved in the deal include RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.
  • The sale signifies a significant development in US-Ukraine relations, highlighting US support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

New US decision on aid to Ukraine

Journalists carefully analyzed the communiqué of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense.

The document states that the US State Department has supported and the agency has granted appropriate authorization for the sale of equipment to Ukraine. Congress has already been informed of this decision.

This step was a response to Ukraine's request: Kyiv wanted to purchase goods and services related to Patriot maintenance.

First of all, Ukraine wants to obtain everything necessary to upgrade the M901 launchers to the M903.

In addition, it is emphasized that the cost of the purchase — $105 million — has been preliminarily outlined at the "upper limit."

The proposed sale will advance U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security situation of the partner state, the document states.

It is also currently known that the key contractors in the potential deal will be American defense companies RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits Russia with ATACMS missiles
Ukraine's new attack on Russia — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reported on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers — infographic
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 19, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 missiles and 476 drones — 483 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense neutralized most of the Russian drones and missiles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?