Russian opposition media emphasize that the aggressor country is already preparing to accelerate price increases through tax increases that will begin in 2026.

Russians will face worsening inflation

According to the latest data, the level of inflation expectations of the Russian population increased from 12.6% to 13.3% last month.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this growth was the largest since October 2024 — this is also indicated by reports from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

According to economist Dmytro Polyovog, this is a reaction "to the upcoming VAT increase, rising fuel prices, and increased waste collection."

Inflation expectations have "entered a race," driven by expectations of future inflationary shocks, say representatives of Russia's Gazprombank. Share

People with savings are most afraid of inflation. According to the latest data, their inflation expectations have increased from 11.1% to 12.3%.

For those who have no savings, expectations are even higher — at 13.7%.