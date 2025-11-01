The Russian economy is entering a phase when even official statistics are no longer able to hide the scale of the problems.

The Russian economy is falling into the abyss

In particular, the net profit of enterprises for the first eight months of 2025 decreased by 8.3% — a figure that, in the context of overall dynamics, indicates a systemic slowdown in business activity.

The credit market, which should be an indicator of trust, demonstrates the opposite: the share of problem borrowers among legal entities has reached 23%, and about 165 thousand companies are no longer able to service their debts.

As noted by the SZRU, this is a signal that the corporate sector has lost its financial stability.

The situation in the coal industry, which until recently was considered one of the "pillars" of Russian exports, is particularly indicative.

Thus, the share of unprofitable enterprises here has increased to 67%. The net loss for January-August reached 263.2 billion rubles, increasing by 38.2 billion in just one month. Profits have fallen by half, while losses have increased by 2.6 times. The industry, which should bring in foreign currency, is turning into a black hole for the budget.

According to intelligence, the picture in the services sector is not better. In particular, Russian Post reported a drop in revenue from key services by 4.5%, and from financial intermediation by 9.3%. Gross profit decreased by 2.5 times, and loss on sales increased by 5.7 times — to 10.7 billion rubles.

The company attributed this to “changes in the operating environment,” but the raw numbers speak for themselves: short-term liabilities exceed current assets by 25.6 billion rubles, five times more than a year ago. This is a classic symptom of a liquidity crisis that can no longer be masked by corporate rhetoric.

The metallurgical giant Norilsk Nickel is also showing a downward trend: net profit in nine months decreased by 39%, while expenses increased by 34% due to higher rates.

The simultaneous decline in nickel, copper, palladium, and platinum production only underscores that the company is losing ground in the global market.

In addition, Gazprom's result is also symbolic — a net loss of 170.3 billion rubles for nine months.

As noted by the SZRU, for a company that has been the main budget donor for decades, this is not just a financial failure, but a strategic turnaround: the resource that was supposed to guarantee stability now itself needs support.

Russian Railways Joint Stock Company was also not left out, in particular, the loss of 4.2 billion rubles only complements the picture of general decline.

All this data fits into a single mosaic: the Russian economy is losing its ability to generate profits even in traditionally strong sectors. The growing debt burden, falling production, and loss-making of key corporations indicate that the crisis is not a temporary glitch, but is becoming the new norm.