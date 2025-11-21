The Spoofing Phenomenon. How Ukraine Destroys Putin's "Ideal Weapon"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Spoofing Phenomenon. How Ukraine Destroys Putin's "Ideal Weapon"

What is spoofing and how does it work?
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called Russia’s nuclear-capable Kinzhal aeroballistic missile “the perfect weapon.” However, Ukrainian soldiers have not only learned to shoot them down with Patriot systems, but even destroy them effortlessly by directing them into empty fields.

Points of attention

  • This innovative use of spoofing not only neutralizes military threats but also has the capability to disrupt civilian GPS navigation systems.
  • The effectiveness of spoofing in countering Putin's 'ideal weapon' showcases Ukraine's technological prowess and tactical ingenuity in the face of adversity.

What is spoofing and how does it work?

Increasingly, Russian "Daggers" are falling at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and crashing in empty fields.

To do this, Ukrainian soldiers use spoofing.

This method is used by the Ukrainian unit "Night Watch" — it is their "Lima" electronic warfare systems that knock the "Daggers" off course, using a technique called spoofing.

In fact, it is about the process of sending false data to the enemy, which confuses the receiver, forcing it to provide a false location of the target on Ukrainian territory.

"We create a wide navigation jamming zone and transmit a specific signal in binary format. In certain flight modes, this causes serious anomalies in one of the missile's channels, forcing the autopilot to try to stabilize the flight, effectively ignoring other sensors," the Ukrainian unit explains.

In total, 21 Kinzhal missiles have already been intercepted in this way. Another 2 are currently under question.

Moreover, it is emphasized that it is spoofing that makes it possible to throw civilian GPS navigators off course.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's peace plan. What security guarantees will Ukraine receive?
Will Ukraine be protected from a new Russian invasion?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has outlined its "red lines" for ending the war
Ukraine is not going to trade its territories
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European leaders are already preparing an alternative to Trump's peace plan
Europe will seek a just end to the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?