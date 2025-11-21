Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called Russia’s nuclear-capable Kinzhal aeroballistic missile “the perfect weapon.” However, Ukrainian soldiers have not only learned to shoot them down with Patriot systems, but even destroy them effortlessly by directing them into empty fields.
Points of attention
- This innovative use of spoofing not only neutralizes military threats but also has the capability to disrupt civilian GPS navigation systems.
- The effectiveness of spoofing in countering Putin's 'ideal weapon' showcases Ukraine's technological prowess and tactical ingenuity in the face of adversity.
What is spoofing and how does it work?
Increasingly, Russian "Daggers" are falling at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and crashing in empty fields.
To do this, Ukrainian soldiers use spoofing.
This method is used by the Ukrainian unit "Night Watch" — it is their "Lima" electronic warfare systems that knock the "Daggers" off course, using a technique called spoofing.
In fact, it is about the process of sending false data to the enemy, which confuses the receiver, forcing it to provide a false location of the target on Ukrainian territory.
In total, 21 Kinzhal missiles have already been intercepted in this way. Another 2 are currently under question.
Moreover, it is emphasized that it is spoofing that makes it possible to throw civilian GPS navigators off course.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-