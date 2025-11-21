The Spoofing Phenomenon. How Ukraine Destroys Putin's "Ideal Weapon"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called Russia’s nuclear-capable Kinzhal aeroballistic missile “the perfect weapon.” However, Ukrainian soldiers have not only learned to shoot them down with Patriot systems, but even destroy them effortlessly by directing them into empty fields.

What is spoofing and how does it work?

Increasingly, Russian "Daggers" are falling at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and crashing in empty fields.

To do this, Ukrainian soldiers use spoofing.

This method is used by the Ukrainian unit "Night Watch" — it is their "Lima" electronic warfare systems that knock the "Daggers" off course, using a technique called spoofing.

In fact, it is about the process of sending false data to the enemy, which confuses the receiver, forcing it to provide a false location of the target on Ukrainian territory.

"We create a wide navigation jamming zone and transmit a specific signal in binary format. In certain flight modes, this causes serious anomalies in one of the missile's channels, forcing the autopilot to try to stabilize the flight, effectively ignoring other sensors," the Ukrainian unit explains. Share

In total, 21 Kinzhal missiles have already been intercepted in this way. Another 2 are currently under question.