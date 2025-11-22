"We are working on a document." Zelenskyy responded to Trump's peace plan

On November 21, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had already reviewed the text of the new peace plan of US President Donald Trump's team to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

How Zelenskyy comments on Trump's peace plan

According to the head of state, he held a joint conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to European leaders for their principled support for Ukraine amid recent events.

The focus of their attention this time was the peace plan for Ukraine and all of Europe, which was recently presented by the team of US President Donald Trump.

We appreciate the efforts of the United States, President Trump and his team to end this war. We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This should be a plan that will ensure a real, dignified peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, close coordination of all parties to the peace process will be ensured so that principled positions are taken into account.