DIU burned down a Russian Ka-27 helicopter and air defense systems in Crimea

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports on new successful operations against Russian troops in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, an enemy Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems came under fire from the DIU's "Ghosts".

DIU destroys Russian forces in Crimea

The invaders in Crimea are once again in trouble - the masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Pharaohs" inflicted another serious loss on the Russian occupation army, - says a statement from Ukrainian military intelligence. Share

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the GUR team, we were able to successfully hit:

Ka-27 naval multi-purpose helicopter;

airfield radar complex “Lira-A10”;

Radar 55Zh6U "Nebo-U";

“Nebo-SV” radar in a dome design;

Radar P-18 "Terek".

The “Ghosts” captured on video accurate attacks on high-value Russian targets, as well as an impressive evasion of a missile from the enemy Pantsir-S1 complex:

Bonus aesthetic shot — Ukrainian intelligence officers recorded the movement of a flock of migratory birds in the Crimean sky. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize. Share

It is also worth noting that thanks to the GUR operation and the resistance movement, it was possible to destroy four Russian invaders, an enemy UAZ, and a buggy.