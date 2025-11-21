DIU burned down a Russian Ka-27 helicopter and air defense systems in Crimea

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports on new successful operations against Russian troops in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, an enemy Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems came under fire from the DIU's "Ghosts".
In a separate operation in the Luhansk region, DIU successfully eliminated four Russian invaders, an enemy UAZ, and a buggy.
The armed struggle led by the DIU team continues, with a focus on defending Ukrainian territories against Russian aggression.
DIU destroys Russian forces in Crimea
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the GUR team, we were able to successfully hit:
Ka-27 naval multi-purpose helicopter;
airfield radar complex “Lira-A10”;
Radar 55Zh6U "Nebo-U";
“Nebo-SV” radar in a dome design;
Radar P-18 "Terek".
The “Ghosts” captured on video accurate attacks on high-value Russian targets, as well as an impressive evasion of a missile from the enemy Pantsir-S1 complex:
It is also worth noting that thanks to the GUR operation and the resistance movement, it was possible to destroy four Russian invaders, an enemy UAZ, and a buggy.
This happened in the settlement of Kalynove in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
