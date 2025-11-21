DIU burned down a Russian Ka-27 helicopter and air defense systems in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU burned down a Russian Ka-27 helicopter and air defense systems in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU destroys Russian forces in Crimea
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports on new successful operations against Russian troops in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, an enemy Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems came under fire from the DIU's "Ghosts".

Points of attention

  • In a separate operation in the Luhansk region, DIU successfully eliminated four Russian invaders, an enemy UAZ, and a buggy.
  • The armed struggle led by the DIU team continues, with a focus on defending Ukrainian territories against Russian aggression.

DIU destroys Russian forces in Crimea

The invaders in Crimea are once again in trouble - the masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Pharaohs" inflicted another serious loss on the Russian occupation army, - says a statement from Ukrainian military intelligence.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the GUR team, we were able to successfully hit:

  • Ka-27 naval multi-purpose helicopter;

  • airfield radar complex “Lira-A10”;

  • Radar 55Zh6U "Nebo-U";

  • “Nebo-SV” radar in a dome design;

  • Radar P-18 "Terek".

The “Ghosts” captured on video accurate attacks on high-value Russian targets, as well as an impressive evasion of a missile from the enemy Pantsir-S1 complex:

Bonus aesthetic shot — Ukrainian intelligence officers recorded the movement of a flock of migratory birds in the Crimean sky. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

It is also worth noting that thanks to the GUR operation and the resistance movement, it was possible to destroy four Russian invaders, an enemy UAZ, and a buggy.

This happened in the settlement of Kalynove in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Ternopil. Bodies of woman and two children recovered from rubble
State Emergency Service
The death toll continues to rise in Ternopil
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European leaders are already preparing an alternative to Trump's peace plan
Europe will seek a just end to the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Spoofing Phenomenon. How Ukraine Destroys Putin's "Ideal Weapon"
What is spoofing and how does it work?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?